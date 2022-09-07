Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Ultimate Guest List

Exhaust Podcast Ultimate Guest List

September 7, 2022 10:25am
by:

The season finale for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought out arguably the best one-hour guest list in the history of the sport. The Friday night Staging Area show featured James Stewart as a guest host alongside Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, and then Eli Tomac showed he felt no pressure for the final race by stopping by for a chat. James was impressed Eli even came over! Then Scouting Moto Combine winner Noah Viney came by with his coach for the day, Chad Reed, which meant Chad and James were on the show together! As if that's not enough, Hunter and Jett Lawrence came by to close the show. Stew and the Lawrence's catch the fever!

Oh, and then there was the matter of the actual race, which was won by Tomac, who claimed his fourth 450MX title in dramatic winner-take-all fashion. Weigandt drops in a post-race interview with Eli here to get the once-again champion's take on the day.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, AOMC.MX and Leatt.com.

Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now