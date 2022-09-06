The dust has settled, and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has come to a close, as fans got to see Eli Tomac wrap up his fourth 450 Pro Motocross championship. Tomac and Chase Sexton put on an amazing battle all season long and the last round at Fox Raceway 2 was no different. The 100 plus degree heat, action packed 250 motos, and even a surprise appearance by former NBA Champion Dennis Rodman gave fans a lot of talking points this week. As such we fired off some questions to Jason Thomas, here is what he had to say:
You interviewed Eli Tomac several times throughout the weekend, including Friday night and after the motos. Describe his demeanor.
It was much more relaxed and composed than I expected. For most of the season, he has been the epitome of intensity and focus. It honestly feels like he’s looking right through you most of the time. I don’t think he’s intending that level of tension but it’s certainly palpable. For whatever reason, he was not that same guy at Fox Raceway. Maybe he was content with the fact that it was between he and Chase [Sexton] one last time. Or maybe he had the quiet confidence that he would perform on the level he did that Saturday. In any case, it was interesting to witness the difference in his demeanor when I would have expected the pressure to be at peak level.
Contrast what we think of veteran Tomac now compared to when he was the young challenger trying to unseat the likes of Ryan Dungey.
The Tomac of back then was much more susceptible to outside influence and the pressures of elite racing. There were so many weekends where we were left scratching our heads, wondering how Tomac could be so fast one night and so average the next. Tomac in 2022 seemed to work through those struggles of yesteryear. He just didn’t seem to have those off nights. Maybe it was the switch to Yamaha, maybe it was the realization that his legacy is already cemented. He is such a formidable opponent both mentally and physically, never more so than this season.
Sexton and Tomac were so close on speed. Did strategy become a role in Tomac getting the key moto wins he needed?
Maybe a little, but both of them seemed to be close to the limit in every moto. The only real strategy I saw employed was when and how to put in the final 2 percent of sprint speed. Tomac was very adept at using the lappers to close down gaps, especially at the final two rounds. His 2:01 in the first moto at Ironman is as good of an example as any when trying to describe how he and when he poured in that little extra effort. Everyone is trying hard in each moto but if you have a hero lap to deploy, knowing when is as important as having it at all.
How do you categorize Sexton's day at Pala, and his season in general?
His season overall was a revelation. He became the rider we wondered if he had inside him. He catapulted himself into every title consideration moving forward. He has arrived, full stop. The final round was a bit of a different story, though. I think his youth and inexperience showed a bit and he overrode the racetrack. He was trying too hard, plain and simple. His laptimes were incredible in that second moto but he also crashed three times. Those two things were directly correlated. Knowing where the limit is comes with time and he will learn that. When he does, good luck to everyone else.
How hot was it really and did that impact the action?
It was blazing hot. Scorching even. I don’t know if it impacted the action, though. Most of the riders had sorted themselves out by the late laps so even if they were tired, there weren’t many battles left to be had. I also think that being the final race of the year was a factor. No one wanted to injure themselves at the final round so if things weren’t going to plan, it wasn’t too difficult to back off a touch and bring it home.
Even with a bad start, were you ever thinking in moto two that Tomac was in trouble?
I really wasn’t. Tomac may have been stressing a bit because he had the weight of a championship on his shoulders but knowing how the first moto played out, I couldn’t see all of those riders staying in front of a determined Tomac. Tomac and Sexton finished over a minute ahead of third place in the first moto, often turning laptimes five seconds quicker than anyone else. To think that the other riders would miraculously solve that issue on a hotter, rougher racetrack seemed unlikely. If Tomac panicked, anything was possible, but I believed that if he stayed methodical and put in his best laps, things would sort themselves out. They were simply too good for the rest of the field.
Thoughts on Team Lawrence's strategy to get second in the points for Hunter?
I had no issue with Jett wanting to help Hunter. Those series bonuses are a hefty sum, not to mention any insurance policies they may have purchased. The pass on Jo was a little bit of a different story and I can tell you firsthand that Jo was not pleased with the move. Hunter needed to make the pass and went in with reckless abandon. I don’t believe he intended to knock Jo down like he did, but I also think his intent was to be aggressive. Jo was justified in being angry and I also believe Hunter was justified in being aggressive. Racing often brings out shades of grey like this.
Thoughts on Dennis Rodman?
This may have been the most unlikely appearance in the history of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. I can only imagine what was running through Rodman’s head as he pulled into the dusty racetrack as temperatures approached 110 degrees. It made Jett’s day, though, and that was the goal. I am sure Rodman was handsomely compensated for his time, Jett got to meet his hero, and we all got a story to tell. Everyone wins!