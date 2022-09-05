Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 5, 2022 9:30am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 12 (of 12) — Fox Raceway 2 National — Fox Raceway at Pala — Pala, California

Scouting Moto Combine

Overall Results

Note: There is no championship for the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine events.

Noah Viney
Noah Viney Align Media

250 Class

Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 250

September 3, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan4 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States3 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 5 Honda CRF250R
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States7 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250
6Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States United States6 - 7 Kawasaki KX250F
7Marvin Musquin Marvin Musquin La Reole France France5 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
8Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States12 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
9Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States United States14 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States United States10 - 12 Suzuki RM-Z250
Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

450 Class

Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 450

September 3, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States4 - 3 KAW KX450SR
4Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States3 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States5 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
6Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States7 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
7Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States United States6 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
8Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States10 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
9Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany8 - 13 Honda CRF450R
10Dean Wilson Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom United Kingdom13 - 9 Husqvarna FC 450
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Jett Lawrence is the 2022 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia525
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan480
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia468
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States415
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States346
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States303
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States256
8Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States251
9Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States208
10Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States198
Jett Lawrence and Honda celebrate his championship.
Jett Lawrence and Honda celebrate his championship. Align Media

450 Class

Eli Tomac is the 2022 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States546
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States539
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States440
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany394
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States373
6Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States359
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States322
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States303
9Joey Savatgy
Thomasville, GA United States218
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States213
Eli Tomac and Yamaha celebrate his championship.
Eli Tomac and Yamaha celebrate his championship. Align Media

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 18 (of 18) MXGP of Turkey — Afyon — Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

MX2

MXGP

Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MX2

September 4, 2022
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 2 Yamaha
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 6 Husqvarna
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany5 - 5 GasGas
6Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France10 - 4 Yamaha
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy8 - 7 GasGas
8Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia7 - 8 KTM
9Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway9 - 9 Kawasaki
10Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium6 - 12 KTM
Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle KTM Images/Ray Archer

MXGP

MXGP

Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MXGP

September 4, 2022
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
2Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland2 - 3 Yamaha
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France8 - 1 Kawasaki
4Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 8 Yamaha
5Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy4 - 5 GasGas
6Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain7 - 4 GasGas
7Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy5 - 7 GasGas
8Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland6 - 9 Yamaha
9Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands14 - 6 Yamaha
10Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands10 - 10 Husqvarna
Tim Gasjer
Tim Gasjer Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Championship Standings

MX2

Tom Vialle is the 2022 MX2 champion.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France758
2Jago Geerts Belgium754
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany596
4Kevin Horgmo Norway527
5Thibault Benistant France510
6Kay De Wolf Netherlands445
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark443
8Andrea Adamo Italy437
9Stephen Rubini France384
10Liam Everts Belgium310
Tom Vialle and KTM celebrate his championship.
Tom Vialle and KTM celebrate his championship. KTM Images/Ray Archer

MXGP

Tim Gajser has clinched the 2022 MXGP title early.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia763
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland657
3Jorge Prado Spain589
4Maxime Renaux France578
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands575
6Brian Bogers Netherlands428
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa395
8Ruben Fernandez Spain382
9Pauls Jonass Latvia350
10Mitchell Evans Australia308
Full Standings

96th fim international Six Days Enduro (ISDE)

Le Puy en Velay, France

World Trophy Overall

Women's World Trophy Overall

Other Championship Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through 13 (of 17)

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 6 (of 10)

Overall Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States105
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States101
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States132
7Benjamin Herrera Chile128
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States106
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand106
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States97
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States121
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States113
9Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States103
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
7Brandy Richards 100
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States97
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States96
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States91
Full Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
