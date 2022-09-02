Our own “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti has been sidelined for the remainder of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after he suffered a broken arm a couple weeks ago. It’s unfortunate we won’t see him behind the gate, but at least we still get to hear Phil’s hot takes on the sport as he answers more of your questions this week in another edition of UnPhiltered. Phil will be cheering on his buddy Alex Martin in his last national.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil!

I spotted you at Ironman. I know you were there for your buddy Troll [Alex Martin] but it sounds like he let you down. Anything else did you see that was interesting? How do Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac look in person?

Barry

Barry,

For one, TV never does justice on how gnarly the tracks are. Holy shit do you forget quick how rough they get! Even when they don’t till and rip the tracks like they used to, they are gnarly as hell. Secondly, the battle for third in the second moto was just as mental as the battle for first with Eli and Chase. Ryan Dungey, Aaron Plessinger, Christian Craig, and Jason Anderson. It was unreal to watch! But to personally watch Eli try and snap his throttle cables in moto one on the last three laps was mind blowing. Thirdly, to see Chase handle the pressure in moto two! Knowing Eli is within four seconds and being able to constantly see him out of his peripheral vision and remain smooth and calm like that was unreal. To be able to stay in the zone knowing you’re getting closed in little by little…for Chase to pull it back out with two laps to go after Eli bobbled, it must have been a huge sigh of relief. Go look at Eli and Chases last 3-4 laps in the second moto. Literally gave everything they had up to that point but then Chase dropped from 2:02 lap times to 2:06 after realizing that Eli had bobbled and the charge was put at rest. So into this weekend. Remember the one point in Colorado that Chase lost for jumping on “red lights”? Crazy to think that dumb point, that shouldn’t have been taken away, could be the deciding factor in the end.