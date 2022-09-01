“I think we’ve both have elevated the speed of motocross, to be straight-up,” pointed out Eli Tomac after what has been an epic and endless summer of phenomenal motocross racing between the two athletes. “May the best man win. There’s no letting off. There’s really no gifts at this point.”

Yes race fans, after 22 motos and a Trans-American odyssey which saw this nation’s elite motocross racers roll through California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Washington, Maryland and Indiana, it has now all come down to two 25-Miunte Plus Two Lap motos between the sensational 22 year-old Chase Sexton and legend-in-our-time 29 year-old Eli Tomac. In what will be incredibly hot and bright racing conditions in heat-stricken Southern California, the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has come down to three-time 450MX title rider Tomac and challenger Sexton and the impending conflict has the entire motocross world held spellbound. What’s going to happen? What’s going to shake out over at Fox Raceway come Saturday afternoon in So. Cal? On Thursday afternoon and with a little bit of time on his hands before he packed up his gear bag for a flight to California’s Inland Empire, Chase Sexton got us up to speed on what promises to be the biggest motocross race in his young career.

Racer X: Chase. Thanks for taking the time to do this. It’s not like you don’t have a few things going on around you as all of us start looking towards Fox Raceway and Saturday race day!

Chase Sexton: Oh, I’m good. I’m in Florida, so I’m pretty relaxed right now.

Earlier in the week Eli Tomac spoke about the fact that he felt the two of you have actually elevated the speed of motocross. That’s a heavy statement. What do you think?

Yeah, I would agree. Especially on my side of things. This is the highest level I’ve ridden at. Ever. And honestly, I’m really young in my career, so I didn’t think I’d be racing on this level this soon. I think for Eli, and he’s obviously at the end of his career, he’s riding at a level I feel like he hasn’t ridden at before either, so we’re kind of in some new territory now I feel like and it’s pretty cool. I think it’s good for the sport and the fans seem to like it, so yeah, it definitely helps me in the long run that I’ve gotten to go through this year and battle with one of the sport’s greatest. I think this is the closest title race in history and I think that’s pretty cool. For us in the moment, it’s really cool. I also think after it’s said and done we’ll be able to look at it and say to one another, "It was pretty cool to be in that situation in trying to win a championship.” For me, I’ve kind of taken the road and am looking at it like it is a good opportunity for me and the reason I trained to be in this position. I’d rather be where I’m at now then back in second or third place and racing all by myself. I’m glad to have this opportunity this weekend. The fans are loving it. My Instagram and Twitter are just blowing up. It’s all people are talking about. It’s cool and we have one more race to battle it out and give it our all. I’m excited for it.