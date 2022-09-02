It happened so fast, and it can easily be perceived that Geerts is in a tailspin trying to cling to this MX2 crown. But this 2022 season between Geerts and Vialle has been such a yo-yo to begin with that it also seems like this is just another one of those weird strings we’ve already seen. Vialle, for example, has gone 1-2-2-1-2-1 in the last six motos, but the previous four motos to that in Czechia and Belgium saw Vialle go 10-2-7-4. That lull for Vialle was the last time he possessed the championship lead as well since Geerts strung two Grand Prix victories on top of Vialle’s struggles to not only get the red plates back, but nearly put the title fight out of reach.

However they ultimately got here, they are here. Two motos left, two points between them. Each of them have motivation to win this championship, but that motivation is very different. For Geerts, this season has been by far his best. After finishing runner-up in back-to-back years of this MX2 World Championship, the Belgian finally looks like he’s found the pieces of the puzzle that it takes to be a World Champion. He also carries a heavy load of history on his shoulders as the once dominant motocross nation of Belgium is currently in their longest World Championship drought in the history of the FIM Motocross World Championship. You have to go back to 2008 when Sven Breugelmanns won the MX3 crown, but you’d have to go even a year further to 2007 to find the last main series (MXGP and MX2) World Champion when Steve Ramon put the Belgian flag on top. It’s been since 2003 that a Belgian rider won the 125/MX2 crown when again it was Ramon who got it done.