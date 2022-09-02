McGrath had already stated that Steel City was his favorite track on the circuit. When ESPN pit reporter Davey Coombs asked Emig about McGrath saying Steel City was his favorite, Emig responded with an all-time answer: “Well, we’ll see whose favorite track it is when we’re holding the #1 plate.”

“That’s the belief you have to have,” Emig says now. “The training, the motorcycle, and all of those things, that’s secondary to this internal belief you can get it done. I don’t even remember saying that! It was very reactionary, it was reflective of my true belief in myself in that moment."

“As a racer you get into this state of being so hyper-focused on this one goal,” Emig says. “You have a group around you, mechanics, team managers, everyone gets sucked into this vortex of this title. It’s so rare to be here. You think of all the amazing motocross racers who have come through the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. How many have actually gotten to live this moment? Game seven of the World Series, the last play of the Super Bowl. All of these things.”