ISDE Day 2: USA Still Fourth in World Trophy, Women Extend Lead
KTM has sent another press release to outline Day 2 of the American ISDE effort.
Dante Oliveira DELIVERS FIRST SPECIAL TEST WIN AT ISDE DAY 2
U.S. WOMEN’S TROPHY TEAM EXCELS WITH RICHARDS AT THE HELM
LE PUY-EN-VELAY, France – With day two of the 96th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in the rear view, American riders are looking forward to the fresh terrain ahead in Le Puy-En-Velay, France. KTM’s Brandy Richards set fourth another top performance in the Women’s World Trophy, propelling the U.S. team to a seven-minute lead over the United Kingdom. The World Trophy team lost some ground on day two but American KTM rider Dante Oliveira achieved some individual success with the opening test win and fifth overall on the day.
WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY TEAM
Racing the same course as yesterday, Tuesday’s special tests looked much different the second time around but that didn’t stop the American ladies from rising to the occasion. Delivering a smooth and steady performance well ahead of the rest of the field, Brandy Richards finished just over a minute ahead of second-place to give the team another big charge early in the week. KTM-supported rider Korie Steede contributed another day of solid scores to finish fourth in the Women’s division, and Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) came in seventh on the day.
Brandy Richards: “Day two was really great. We had the same tests and transfers as yesterday, so just getting a little more comfortable on the tests today. As a team we gained another three minutes, so I’m super stoked on the day and going to keep it rolling!”
Korie Steede: “It was a rough day for myself on the tests, I was just kind of fighting the bike and not getting very comfortable out there, but the team killed it! Brandy is crushing it, as usual, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow and leaving today behind.”
WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)
Still sitting fourth in the World Trophy competition, the U.S. team lost a little momentum on day two but they’re still in the fight for podium contention. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira excelled right from the start, capturing his first special test win – and the first for the Americans this week – in the first test of the day. He went on to collect a sixth and fourth in the final tests to close out the day in fifth outright. Teammates Kailub Russell and Josh Toth struggled to stay on pace with the front-runners but they were both able to deliver steady times for the team.
Dante Oliveira: “Better day today for me, I finished fifth overall and I got a test-win on the first one. I kind of dropped back on two and three and then picked it back up for four and five. All-in-all, it was a good day. The track is beat up but tomorrow we’re going to have a new course with a bunch of fresh tests and we’ll be able to get another run at it.”
Kailub Russell: “At the end of day two, everybody is pretty deflated about the day and how it went. I struggled for the most part and hit the deck one time but nothing too major. We’ve got some fresh tests for tomorrow and we’ll try to regroup and get things back on-track here.”
Josh Toth: “It was another long day in the saddle – another 175 miles – and I’m really feeling it. I started out a little off-pace in the first test and then later in the day those tests seemed to be better but I ended up having an incident where the guy in front of me went off the course like 30 seconds gap between us and then jumped in right before me and totally white-out dusted me, so that was super frustrating and really ruined my special test there. I did what I could in the last one and we’ll start fresh tomorrow with new tests, I’m excited for that!”
JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY TEAM (JWT)
With special test times rivalling those of the World Trophy riders, Junior members Mateo Oliveira (KTM) and Austin Walton (Husqvarna Motorcycles) have been making moves in the overall running. Finishing 29th overall on day two, Oliveira continues to progress in his first ISDE appearance as he fights alongside Walton for a top individual position in the Junior World Trophy division.
Mateo Oliveira: “Today was a little better than yesterday for me, I moved up about three spots from in the overall but still not where I would like to be. I want to be up there battling with the boys and be up there with my brother [Dante]. I know where I sit against him back home during the week, so it’s a little frustrating when I see the scores when I come through but we’ve got three more days and I’m motivated and ready to try my best and get up there.”
Racing from the 2022 International Six Days Enduro will resume on Wednesday, August 31 with day three of six from Le Puy-En-Velay, France. For updates on KTM riders, follow along on Instagram and be on the lookout for daily recaps on all of the U.S. teams. For a list of complete results, please visit https://fim-isde.com/2022-results/.
Women’s World Trophy Classification (After Day 2 of 6)
1. USA, 3:54:50.93
2. United Kingdom, +7:03.71
3. France, +14:04.69
4. Australia, +14:18.72
5. Spain, +29:59.94
World Trophy Classification (After Day 2 of 6)
1. United Kingdom, 4:33:05.06
2. Italy, +1:24.78
3. Spain, +1:29.64
4. USA, +3:04.06
5. France, +3:33.79
Junior World Trophy Classification (After Day 2 of 6)
1. Italy, 3:32:54.04
2. Finland, +1:43.38
3. United Kingdom, +4:05.73
4. Australia, +4:47.24
5. Spain, +6:48.87
Main Image of Dante Oliveira by KTM Images