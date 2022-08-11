Results Archive
Injury Report: Unadilla

August 11, 2022 2:30pm
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship reconvenes this weekend after being on break since Washougal. Here’s a rundown on who’s returning to action and who’s still sidelined.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained a knee injury during supercross and will miss all of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb| In

Comment: Ferrandis will make his 2022 debut at the nationals this weekend after tearing a ligament in his thumb before the season started.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti was hoping to return for Unadilla following a broken arm suffered in supercross, but unfortunately he crashed and broke it again. He’s out for the season, and Shane McElrath will be filling in for him.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | In

Comment: Stewart will race his first national of the year this weekend. He missed the first eight due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | In

Comment: Wilson will be back in action at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to the bum during supercross.

Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson Align Media

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner underwent surgery to repair a damaged shoulder and is out.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | TBD

Comment: The original plan was for Kitchen to return for Unadilla following a broken wrist sustained while practicing, but we were unable to get verification from his team at time of posting.

Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out

Comment: LeBlanc had hoped to be back for Unadilla following a broken collarbone, but he just started riding and will sit the weekend out.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out

Comment: Lopes was hoping to return at Unadilla, but unfortunately developed a post-surgery infection that will keep him from racing the remainder of the nationals.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin was thought to be out for the summer, but lately he’s been tossing around the idea of racing the last two nationals on his new Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. Stay tuned!

Ty Masterpool – Knee | Out

Comment: Masterpool broke his kneecap at Spring Creek and is out for the rest of the season.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| In

Comment: McAdoo will make his return to racing this weekend after breaking his sternum at the season opener.

Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Mosiman was in concussion protocol following a big crash at Spring Creek and missed Washougal. We weren’t able to verify his status for the weekend, but it seems pretty likely he’ll be racing.

Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman Align Media

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross but recently returned to riding. However, he is out for the weekend.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis and hasn’t raced since. He won’t be racing this weekend either.

Stilez Robertson – Ankle | Out

Comment: Robertson is out for the season after big crash at Spring Creek that resulted in an ankle injury that required surgery.

Nick Romano – Knee | In

Comment: Romano sat Washougal out after tweaking his knee at Spring Creek. He’s back for Unadilla.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.

