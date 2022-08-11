The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship reconvenes this weekend after being on break since Washougal. Here’s a rundown on who’s returning to action and who’s still sidelined.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained a knee injury during supercross and will miss all of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb| In

Comment: Ferrandis will make his 2022 debut at the nationals this weekend after tearing a ligament in his thumb before the season started.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti was hoping to return for Unadilla following a broken arm suffered in supercross, but unfortunately he crashed and broke it again. He’s out for the season, and Shane McElrath will be filling in for him.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | In

Comment: Stewart will race his first national of the year this weekend. He missed the first eight due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | In

Comment: Wilson will be back in action at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to the bum during supercross.