Our own Align Media is at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch for the 41st annual event this week to capture all the action, from creek play to the motos to the podium interviews and everything in between.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check out all their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Here are some of their best photos from Tuesday at the Ranch.