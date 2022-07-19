So, it should not be surprising to see Destry on our list, although he never raced there as an amateur growing up. He raced the 25+ and 30+ classes in 2005 (which means he would be 35 when he qualified for Thunder Valley two years later). And in 2012 he came back to race Vet 35+ and 40+ where he placed third overall.

In 2016 Destry retired from professional racing when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. A lengthy battle with cancer cannot keep Destry down though, as he soon returned to racing and riding for fun. As well as running his riding schools DA8 Training. Being a true champion and fighter on and off the bike, Destry has endless knowledge to share with future generations.

Here are Destry Abbott’s overall and moto finishes from the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Destry Abbott | 2005

30th overall in Plus 25 | 5-DNF-DNF

4th overall in Vet 30 Plus | 8-2-3

Destry Abbott | 2012

5th overall in Vet 35+ | 3-4-5

3rd overall in Senior 40+ | 4-2-3