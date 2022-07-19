With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
Let us know in the comments some names of people you recall that raced at the Ranch that might not be as well-known.
Recommended Reading
One cannot think of desert racing without thinking of the name Destry Abbott. With 10 championships, including five Hare and Hound desert championships to his credit, Destry’s name is synonymous with hauling ass in the desert. While the average motocross rider may not follow desert racing, most know who Destry is, and give him the utmost respect. Going as fast as your bike will go for 100 miles through the sand, holes, ditches, bushes, rocks, and snakes (yes there are snakes in the desert) is not for the faint of heart. But here is the thing, Destry can ride any sort of terrain.
Destry has eight gold medals in ISDE, where the terrain differs depending on the country hosting that year. He has raced WORCS, slowed down his pace to race Endurocross and even qualified for the 2007 Thunder Valley Pro National in the 450 class. It’s obvious Destry just likes to ride and race his bike and has learned how to do it in every form.
So, it should not be surprising to see Destry on our list, although he never raced there as an amateur growing up. He raced the 25+ and 30+ classes in 2005 (which means he would be 35 when he qualified for Thunder Valley two years later). And in 2012 he came back to race Vet 35+ and 40+ where he placed third overall.
In 2016 Destry retired from professional racing when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. A lengthy battle with cancer cannot keep Destry down though, as he soon returned to racing and riding for fun. As well as running his riding schools DA8 Training. Being a true champion and fighter on and off the bike, Destry has endless knowledge to share with future generations.
Here are Destry Abbott’s overall and moto finishes from the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Destry Abbott | 2005
30th overall in Plus 25 | 5-DNF-DNF
4th overall in Vet 30 Plus | 8-2-3
Destry Abbott | 2012
5th overall in Vet 35+ | 3-4-5
3rd overall in Senior 40+ | 4-2-3