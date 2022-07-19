By this point of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, it’s almost like a weekly booking, Hunter and Jett Lawrence joined by Jo Shimoda in the 250 class post-race press conferences. It’s fine because it’s funny. Here’s some stuff from the boys this weekend at Spring Creek.
Jett Lawrence | Honda HRC | 1-1 for First Overall
Jett, great starts all day long. Talk us through that first moto. You had to get by Justin Cooper, but I don't think that’s probably the way you planned to get by him is by going over him in that turn.
Jett Lawrence: Yeah, starts were really good. They were consistent today. I was super happy with that. My motos were definitely a lot better. Still have more improvement. We always can improve the moto and ourselves better. I was following him and then I just had nowhere to go. I had to go over his bike. Because his back wheel was spinning, when my back wheel hit it, I ended up knocking it even closer to him. So, it wasn’t ideal. We got him, at least. We got the position. The first one was definitely a dog fight. It was a battle through the whole thing. We were there with Hunter. The second one was a little easier. I got that gap and then it was just kind of maintaining from there to see if Jo makes a push, or we’re going to have to step it up, or if I could just maintain.
Let’s talk about moto number two. Where were you physically? Obviously, these guys are always giving you pressure, but how did you feel in moto number two compared to moto number one?
I felt like in the second one, because it wasn’t so much of a sprint at the start of it, because I feel like a lot of people used their sprint in the first start of the second moto. So, I think the second moto kind of wasn’t as full send as regular. I think people were like, okay, we’ll make sure we don’t full send it now and make sure we have some left for the end. So, I felt like I found my flow a lot quicker. I had a better flow in the second one, I feel like, than the first one. The first one, the track was still kind of fast and flat, with obviously some kickers and that. So, I didn’t get as good flow in the first one. The second one with the flow, I feel like the track really worked a lot, got a bit more worked in after the 450s going out, creating those deeper ruts and that stuff, which was definitely a lot better than the first one. The first one was like ice skating most of the time.
Finding the pace on this racecourse, a little difficult. What would you guys say you were running? 80 percent, 90 percent? How hard were you running this track to finish in the positions that you guys did? It wasn’t all out, was it?
In the second one, I don't think it was much of an all-out. There were so many edges, so if you do try to send it, especially down those hills, if you try to jump a bit further you literally land right in the braking bumps where you could land in the face of one and blow your hands off. So, I think this track you definitely have to be a lot faster and send it in certain spots than other spots, because it could really catch you off guard, just because it has a base to it. It has those edges everywhere. Some of them are kind of hidden a bit, some aren’t. So, it’s definitely about more being smart, picking your sections on the track where I kind of go 100 percent and where not to.
Jo Shimoda | Pro Circuit Kawasaki | 3-2 for Second Overall
Jo let’s talk about that first moto. The Lawrence brothers obviously put a big gap between second and third, but a hard fight for you as well.
Jo Shimoda: Yeah, starting 20th is not helping at all. Every first moto, I just waste too much energy. I don’t have the clear air. So, to be on a fight for winning, you have to have a consistent start. That’s going to be helpful.
Let’s talk about the restart for you. You had the bad start in moto number two, the first start. Got caught up in a little dog pile with other riders. You get the restart, and then you get a great jump off the gate.
Yeah. The first one was actually not bad, but just [Nate] Thrasher crashed right in front of me. I jumped on his bike. It was pretty carnage.
So, you going from that crash to restarting in moto number two, all of a sudden you’re on top of the world?
On the second moto, I used a starting block for the first time and that was better. Just sitting on the gate, I felt like I could do it. I think I’m going to keep using it.
Have you practiced with them, or it was like, let’s just try to give it a go?
Because it was not working at all and Mitch [Payton] was like, “Do something.” I’m like, okay. Let’s do a block.
What do you think the best part of your track is, where you made the most time on guys or to have the ability to pass?
Starting block. You can pass 42 guys on the start.
Hunter Lawrence | Honda HRC | 2-5 for Third Overall
Hunter, in the first moto, second-place finish, with three laps to go, you kept putting pressure on your brother. It got close even there at the end. One lap to go, it looked like you got back on his tail. Talk us through that last lap of moto number one.
Hunter Lawrence: It was tough because I was leading for the majority of the race, it felt like. Just a bit of an unfortunate deal with the lappers and Jett got through. We were both just giving it everything. Obviously, he was trying to win, and I was just giving it everything to try and get close to have that window of opportunity to make a pass. So, those ones are interesting. Like you’ve seen with the 450s, when Eli and Chase are just extending it. The last three laps are like, pretty much empty the tank.
Your expectations were to win the overall here, but this one is a special place for you. You got your second career moto win here.
Yeah, for sure. It was looking pretty good before the restart, I will say. It was pretty good. Great start, and we were in first. So, we ticked the boxes towards an overall, and then unfortunately for the accidents that happened, back to the gate, restart. Used up all my good starts, so I sucked on the third one. We don’t normally do three race starts, so I’m just going to blame that. So, a bit of a bummer, like Jo said. We get paid for two good starts on race days, so maybe we need to practice some more third starts, just to have them. But just a rough second moto, coming through the pack and expending a lot of energy. Just taking blind lines trying to pass guys, trying to bridge up, and then I was just hanging on for life until the end of the moto.
You mentally were in a good place at the start of moto number two with the first start, but then you get the second, you get the start that you did. Where were you mentally after you had dropped back in the pack at that second start? Honestly, try and make up as many passes as I could. I’m just looking what’s ahead of me. I seen Jett and the boys out front. I’m like, all right, I need to get there. So, just trying to do what I can, pass as many guys as I could. Then when I got into fifth, it was already like a ten-second gap or something, and I was just trying to push and push and bridge that gap. I just couldn’t. I was just really tired. Just got to get better.
Coming off last weekend, obviously a bad weekend for you. A lot of mishaps that weren't your fault. Coming into this weekend, was the mindset any different as you would any other race weekend?
Not really. Before RedBud and then Southwick, we were making quite a few changes and stuff. Then it was just really the bike was beating me up and stuff. I was pretty fatigued during the week, so it was more having a good week before. That was the priority, was just having a good week and coming in happy with the bike again, and we did that. We got one really good moto out of that. I think we rebuilt pretty well this week. Hopefully just looking to do the same this week before Washougal, and then we have a bit of a break.