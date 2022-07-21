Seth Rarick might just be one of the biggest names you might not have heard of in motocross. He's friends with everyone, he's trained with or helped train tons of riders, and he's an insider's insider. Last year Rarick was working with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing as 250 Team Manager, this year he was working as Team Trainer for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team. We'll see what's next for Seth. What you might not know is, he’s competed at Loretta Lynn’s in four different years (2006, 2007, 2009, and 2017), and in multiple classes in three of those years—2006, 2007, and 2009.

“I was never able to put three motos together at Loretta’s, but there’s one that sticks out in my mind that I wish I could have back,” Rarick says of his time a Loretta’s. “In 250 B stock one year I had second wrapped up with two laps to go and crashed my brains out. That one sucked because it was first moto of the week and I went from hero to zero really fast. The pressure I felt as a kid there, honestly, ruined me. My dad spent every dime he had just to get me there and I knew if I didn’t do good it was going to be a long drive home. In hindsight I wish I didn’t let that affect me so much, but live and learn.”