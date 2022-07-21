There might not be anyone in the entire sport who’s been immersed more in the professional side of racing than Lindstrom. A former pro, Lindstrom has held just about every imaginable position in the paddock, from sweeping the floors at the HRC Honda Race shop, to now managing that very team, and everything in between. Even his dad, Gunnar, was a legendary pro and had a stint managing Team Honda. But, just like everyone featured in this countdown, Lindstrom’s roots lie in getting on a dirt bike at a young age and racing as an amateur. Then came all the Honda jobs, the whole started-from-the-bottom-and-now-we're-here story. But Lars still goes good on a bike, so much so that in 2017, Lindstrom made it a point to qualify for Loretta’s and race the Vet (30+) Class. He did well too, taking sixth by way of 6-7-6 moto scores. Perhaps he even was able to get some pointers from two of the riders he now manages, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton, who raced it before him. Jett Lawrence also raced Loretta’s, albeit two years later.

Here are Lars Lindstrom’s overall and moto finishes from his one and only week as a racer at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Lars Lindstrom | 2017

Sixth overall | Vet (30+) | 6-7-6 | 2017