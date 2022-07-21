Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Lars Lindstrom

July 21, 2022 12:15pm
by:

With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, or people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Lars Lindstrom enjoying some podium champagne from the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Lars Lindstrom enjoying some podium champagne from the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic. Align Media

There might not be anyone in the entire sport who’s been immersed more in the professional side of racing than Lindstrom. A former pro, Lindstrom has held just about every imaginable position in the paddock, from sweeping the floors at the HRC Honda Race shop, to now managing that very team, and everything in between. Even his dad, Gunnar, was a legendary pro and had a stint managing Team Honda. But, just like everyone featured in this countdown, Lindstrom’s roots lie in getting on a dirt bike at a young age and racing as an amateur. Then came all the Honda jobs, the whole started-from-the-bottom-and-now-we're-here story. But Lars still goes good on a bike, so much so that in 2017, Lindstrom made it a point to qualify for Loretta’s and race the Vet (30+) Class. He did well too, taking sixth by way of 6-7-6 moto scores. Perhaps he even was able to get some pointers from two of the riders he now manages, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton, who raced it before him. Jett Lawrence also raced Loretta’s, albeit two years later.

Here are Lars Lindstrom’s overall and moto finishes from his one and only week as a racer at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Lars Lindstrom | 2017

Sixth overall | Vet (30+) | 6-7-6 | 2017

