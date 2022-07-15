Man, thus far in 2023 you managed to win seven main events and place second overall in the Monster Energy Supercross Series. Furthermore, you won your first AMA Pro Racing outdoor national this summer and are currently slotted-in at a fighting fourth in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. A hell of a 2022 for you and the season isn’t even complete.

Yeah, it has been really good. I think supercross went really well. There were times when it didn’t go well, but overall, I’m really happy with it. And outdoors, it is going well, but it is also tough. For me, trying to learn this new bike and I’ve also been injured the past two outdoor seasons, it has been fricking tough trying to get back into it. Sometimes after missing a couple of years, you kind of forget some of the tough parts of it. I’m just trying to keep my head down and to keep progressing because, like you said, I have a two-year deal with Kawasaki and for me it was really big to think about having a really good two years. I didn’t want to put too much on my plate this first year, although I had amazing success. I really wanted to learn the team and the bike and try to have everything really ready the first year and to hopefully improve and to be aware of the situation a little bit more going into the second year. I think I’m trying to make improvements to try and even be better next year. It has been good.

All this summer you’ve had Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli and many others out there you’ve had to fight with. And to race against these guys and to try and beat them in two 30-minute motos takes an extraordinary effort. Where I’m going with this is that you really have to be all-in to try and win a national, don’t you? Man, it takes everything.

Yeah, it really does take everything out of you. The outdoors are just crazy. This last weekend at Southwick it was as rough as can be and then you go to High Point, and you’ve got hardpack and dry and slick stuff. You definitely have to be ready for everything the outdoors throws at you. You’ve got these guys that ae racing right now and Sexton, he’s the young gun and he’s strong. You’ve got Eli Tomac and he’s a beat. And then you’ve got Ryan Dungey in here this year, and you’ve got Ken Roczen. It’s a pretty colorful lineup, to be honest. It is kind of cool.

And a number of you guys currently lining up in the 450cc classification are now into your late 20s or even early 30s.

Yeah, obviously you have Dungey and he’s in his 30s. Even guys like Barcia and stuff like that, too. Yeah, next year when I hit the outdoors, I’ll be 32 years old. It’s going to be crazy, but hopefully we can keep this older trend going.