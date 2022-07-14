With Kurt being able to ride any discipline of motorcycle it really should not be a shock to see his name on a Loretta Lynn’s entry list. In 2001 he got 13th overall in the 125 B modified class and 7th in 250/Open B modified. The most surprising thing might be that he raced Loretta’s on a Yamaha as it is hard to hear Kurt’s name and not think about KTM. Michael Blose won the 125 B modified Class in 2001 with 3-1-2 finishes and Josh Hansen won the 250/Open B Modified Class in 2001 with 2-1-1 finishes.

Tragically, Kurt crashed while competing at the 2013 Baja 1000 and passed away from his injuries. Today he is remembered just as much, if not more, for his personality off of the bike. Kurt was fun loving and generous, always ready to help his friends and fellow competitors. Now The Kurt Caselli Foundation is in place to help make the sport of off-road racing safer. Kurt is truly missed by the entire dirt bike community.

Here are Kurt Caselli’s overall and moto finishes from his only week at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch:

Kurt Caselli | 2001

13th overall in 125 B Modified | 14-10-18

7th overall in 250/Open B Modified | 7-8-8