With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
Dick Burleson, or as the off-road community calls him “King Richard” makes the list of “people you didn't realize raced Loretta Lynn’s.” Before there was a king of supercross, Dick was the king of the woods, winning eight consecutive National Enduro titles from 1974-1981. He also won eight gold medals at the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) and is recognized as a “Legend” in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
Before racing enduro, Burleson raced professional motocross and placed fourth, the top finishing American, in the 1970 Trans-AMA Motocross Championship. He retired from racing professionally in 1982 but in 1986 showed up to race Loretta Lynn’s in the 30+ class. In his own words he “got smoked” placing 11th overall. Now 74, Burleson never lost his love for racing and continued to race for fun, most recently placing second in the 55+ class at the 2017 Snowshoe GNCC.
Also notable in 1986, Kyle Lewis won the 125 ProAm class beating out Jeff “Chicken” Matiasevich and Donny Schmit. In the 250 A class Jeff Stanton took the win over Mike Kiedrowski.
Here are Dick Burleson’s overall and moto finishes from his only week at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch:
Dick Burleson | 1986
11th overall in Senior (30yrs and up) | 22-12-7