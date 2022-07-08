Welcome to the Racer X Films First Look, previewing the Southwick National in Massachusetts. Host Jason Weigandt previews the sandy course, host of tomorrow's sixth round, and discusses storylines entering this weekend’s race. Mitch Kendra joins the show to provide insight about both championships. We also caught up with Joey Savatgy (third in first 450 Class moto at the RedBud National), Jo Shimoda (won his maiden overall last weekend at the RedBud National), and Hunter Lawrence (new 250 Class points leader). Then, Tom Journet jumps in with a not-so-fresh box of Dunkin' Donuts since we are in New England.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.