WHITHER TEAM USA? (DC)

Already seeing some interesting scenarios about Team USA for the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud in September. Both Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson have let it be known that they would accept a role on the 250F for the MX2 class if called upon by Team USA manager Roger De Coster (and yes, he's still the team manager, no matter how many write-ins for Broc Glover or RC they get). Add this to the bonfire: Eric Johnson had a chat with current 450 Pro Motocross points leader Chase Sexton, about his interest in riding for Team USA.

“The Motocross of Nations is something that I really want to do,” said Sexton, who actually grew up competing in youth and amateur races at RedBud. “Last year I was supposed to race it in Italy. We didn’t send a team, so I missed out on that. This year with the Motocross of Nations being at RedBud, it couldn’t be a better storm for me. I feel like I have a lot of fire under me and I want to see the United States win. I want them to send the best team whether I’m on it or not. I want to see the United States win, but obviously I’d like to see those guys come over here and race our track and race us. I want to race it and I think I have what it takes to go out there and mix it up with those guys. I’m super keen to hopefully get invited. It would mean the world to me to be able to race the Motocross of Nations at RedBud and to be on home soil.”

Anderson for 250 at MXoN (Weigandt)

Filling that 250 slot for Team USA isn’t a simple job, because traditional candidates like Justin Cooper are struggling. At RedBud, Steve Matthes asked Justin Barcia if he would ride a 250 for Team USA and Barcia said he would. Mosiman has proven the GasGas is a capable bike. I like that idea. I’m 100 percent all-in on moving a 450 guy to a 250. To that end, I suggested on Twitter and in The Weege Show last week that a Sexton/Tomac/Jason Anderson team would be very strong, and Anderson said on Twitter that he would love to ride a 250 for the squad. He’s into it, so let’s do it. Think outside the box. Do you really think Jason Anderson is a worse pick than a current 250 rider? He, Sexton, and Tomac have been the best riders this year all season, on average. He’ll figure out how to ride that bike, I’m sure. Shimoda just proved this year’s Pro Circuit KX250 is solid. Anderson has ridden (well) for Team USA before and understands the pressure. Also, he has not been a great starter at times in his career, and has proven he can come through the pack, which is what he will have to do on a 250. I’m down with either Barcia or Anderson getting the 250 spot, but I edge toward Anderson just because he’s been slightly better than Barcia this year on average, and his experience coming through the pack. (I think Barcia does his best work from the front, but that’s not gonna be the scenario on a 250.)

Will it happen? For some reason I don’t think it will. Team USA has been allergic to this 450-guy-on-a-250 idea for decades. Oh, and in that time, our 250 rider has struggled huge at the event for the most part. Think about that, people.