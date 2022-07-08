What do you make of your competition? Jo Shimoda won last weekend and the Lawrence brothers and of course Justin Cooper and many others have been going really fast.

Yeah, I grew up racing Jo. He is more my age and in my class and stuff. Obviously, the Lawrence brothers came over here to race and I’d never seen them before. Justin Cooper, I ride with him every day. It’s fun racing all of those guys and I think at times and on any day, it’s funny how people start counting each other out. Everybody has a bad day sometimes. And just like Jo showed this weekend, some of us younger guys are there to battle, for sure. There are a lot of hungry kids out there and I think you’re going to see a lot more of that soon.

Yes, the 250MX classification is so fierce. It’s hard to pass guys. It’s hard to move through the field, huh?

Yeah, it really is. You know I watch the 450 class and everybody kind of knows where they belong and once they get there, they kind of stay there. The 250cc class, man, it’s ruthless. You’ve got guys and some of these rookies and they can go fast and they’ll go as fast as they can util they get tired. Some of the guys are hard to get around, I will be honest. I might be one of those guys! I don’t know. [Laughter]. Everybody is aggressive. Nobody is out there just to make a paycheck. They’re there to prove themselves and to get that 450 opportunity.

Okay, we’ve got Southwick this Saturday and then Millville and then your home race at Washougal over the next couple of weeks. How are you looking at these races and tracks?

Yeah, these next two races will be the last two tracks that I have not seen. Here at Southwick so far today, I like the looks of it. Millville, it looks fun. I don’t know what to expect. All the rest of these races I really look forward to. I like the East Coast stuff. I’m really looking forward to the rest of these races and I’m especially looking forward next year, especially knowing that next year I will know all of these tracks. I’m really looking forward to that where I can just show up and I’m not having to learn the track as the day goes on. Yeah, it should be good.

What are you going to try and achieve in the two motos at Southwick?

Two great starts and putting myself in position to win, really. Obviously, I was really happy with the podium overall at Thunder Valley, but we always want more. To be honest, I’d be happy walking away with a top five overall again. Where I’m at in points I’m pretty happy with for what is technically my rookie year. I want to get some wins. I would love to get a win before this season is over.