Max Anstie has landed a ride!
The United Kingdom native was left without a ride when the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team lost its title sponsorship in April at the St. Louis Supercross. Due to lack of riders on track (all three riders were sidelined for the Seattle Supercross), Rocky Mountain ATV/MC pulled its sponsorship of Forrest Butler's team. The team returned to its original name, BBMX (which stood for Butler Brothers MX) and was looking for riders to continue racing, although it did not have any riders on track for the final five rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. (Despite the loss of its title sponsorship, the BBMX team is continuing to race Pro Motocross with Fredrik Noren and Benny Bloss).
The team riders all landed homes for the time being: Shane McElrath (filling in for Dean Wilson with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team), Joey Savatgy (filling in for Adam Cianciarulo with Monster Energy Kawasaki), and now Anstie has landed a spot with the Fire Power Honda Racing squad.
The Australian-based team debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2020, but Anstie lining up this weekend at the RedBud National will mark the debut of the Fire Power Honda Racing team in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The team was supercross only for 2020, 2021, and expected again in 2022, and even picked up a 450SX podium finish with Justin Brayton at the second round of 2021.
In his Instagram post, Anstie explained he will be racing the “next three nationals”—RedBud, Southwick, and Spring Creek—“Then the real work starts.”
In a press release, the team said Anstie will race those three nationals "whilst also keeping an eye on the upcoming Motocross of Nations on September 24/25." So maybe we will see him back at RedBud for the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
Although yet to be announced, rumors are that Fire Power Honda Racing will be one of the remaining teams announced to the exclusive ten-team World Supercross Championship (WSX). The all-new World Supercross Championship will have a pilot championship this fall before running a full series starting in 2023. Anstie hints towards racing the World Supercross Championship in his Instagram post, which you can view below.
Anstie was a podium finisher in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) and then returned to America to race here once again after spending some time here in the 250SX Class in the early 2010s. He finished ninth (2020) and 11th (2021) in his first two seasons of racing the premier class of Pro Motocross aboard a Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450.
“Let’s get down to business 👊🏻 @hondaracing_moto
Looking forward to lining up at Redbud this Saturday 🇺🇸
Gonna race the next 3 nationals on the 450 👊🏻
Then the real work starts 😆 I’m excited to have a fresh new start at supercross, new bike, new class (or old), new races 🤯 all this to be announced later… but you get the idea 👊🏻”
Below is a press release from the team.
Max Anstie SET FOR FIRE POWER HONDA DEBUT AT REDBUD
Confirming their commitment to chasing success at the very highest level, Fire Power Honda has signed Max Anstie in a deal that is effective immediately. Anstie is set to make his debut in 'red' at the fifth round of 2022 Pro Motocross on July 02.
Anstie started working with all involved at Fire Power Honda just one month ago and has been building pace aboard the CRF450R, ahead of his first 450MX appearance of the year at RedBud. '34' will compete in the two rounds that follow that, Southwick and Millville, whilst also keeping an eye on the upcoming Motocross of Nations on September 24/25.
Anstie's participation in the next three rounds of Pro Motocross marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the team. Fire Power Honda will make announcements about additional signings for the upcoming season, as well as further racing plans, in the coming weeks.
Max Anstie:
"Being competitive is always my priority and I know that Fire Power Honda can give me what I need to chase my goals in the USA. The first month with the team has been great and I cannot wait to get behind the gate at RedBud. It will be a great opportunity to show just how much work we have done!"
Martin Davalos (Fire Power Honda Team Manager):
"Max was on our radar from the very start – his success in Europe speaks for itself. Winning his class at the Motocross of Nations speaks to his talent and potential. Providing a platform for him to succeed in the United States is our priority now. We are entering the next three rounds of Pro Motocross with realistic goals, yet we know that he has already got the speed to be comfortably inside of the top ten."