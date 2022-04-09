Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Team Now Looking for Riders [Updating]

The news keeps changing regarding this Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team situation. Earlier in the week we heard the team might have lost its title sponsorship (sources say the team violated part of its agreement with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC) but riders Max Anstie and Shane McElrath had confirmed to us they would be back and racing this weekend. Anstie and McElrath indeed showed up at the track, but they didn't ride press day yesterday and we've now heard both riders have left the track and will not be racing. We have not been able to reach either rider for an official comment, but SwapMoto Live has reported that Anstie, at least, is no longer with the team.

By the way, the team is now referring to itself on social media as BBMX, not Rocky Mountain ATV/MC.

Meanwhile the team still is trying to race. We've heard team owner Forrest Butler has approached several privateers in the pits, and we believe Freddie Noren might end up racing on the bike that had already been built for McElrath. This is not confirmed quite yet but practice will begin soon in St. Louis, so a decision will have to be made shortly!

[Update: We have heard Noren might turn down the offer and continue on his own privateer KTM effort.]

Stay tuned.