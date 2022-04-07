If you read our weekly injury report, you’ve noticed it’s starting to get a bit long, as is somewhat normal at this point in the season. The good news is, we’ve got a whole bunch of guys coming off the report, and back behind the gate this weekend in St. Louis. We spoke to three of them, who had varying degrees of injury, about their specific ailments, what it’s like to come back, and the expectations they’ll be bringing.
How tough was this particular injury to come back from, compared to other injuries you’ve had?
Shane McElrath (Concussion, tweaked knee): It's honestly tough coming back from any sort of injury mid-season in supercross. You feel like you’ve missed out on experience and race pace compared to everyone else who hasn't missed any races.
Benny Bloss (Collarbone, back, and ankle injuries): This injury has definitely been one of hardest I've had to come back from. I had two surgeries on my ankle and one on my collarbone, and I broke my back in two spots as well. I spent a good bit of time in pain and just being uncomfortable. It was weird though because it just got a lot better one week and I was able to start doing normal stuff again.
Kyle Peters (Broken hand and ribs): This injury wasn't terrible to come back from compared to some of my injuries. My hand is just more nagging than anything and it gets really sore by the end of the day. My broken ribs are going to suck for a while, but I'll get through it!
Bloss riding in early March:
How excited are you to be back on the gate in St. Louis, and what’d you miss the most?
McElrath: I'm super excited about lining up again! I love the thrill and intensity of the starts and I want to pull some more holeshots.
Bloss: It's been almost a year since I've done a pro race so I'm super excited. I think the thing I missed the most was just the excitement of the racing. There's not another feeling in the world like racing in a packed stadium.
Peters: I'm stoked to finally be back. The thing I missed most would be that feeling you get when lining up behind the gate and you’re ready to do battle.
What are your goals and/or expectations for the weekend?
McElrath: My goals for this weekend are to continue building on my rookie 450 season. I really want to be in the top eight in all the mains, and to be in the hunt for another personal best overall finish.
Bloss: Honestly I don't have too many goals for this weekend. I just want to get a good qualifying time and then see how the races go. It's been so long since I've been there, I'm not really sure what to expect. [Laughs]
Peters: My goals for St Louis are to go out execute on my starts and stay out of trouble. Triple Crowns are tough without an injury so I’ll just do the best I can do!