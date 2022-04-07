If you read our weekly injury report, you’ve noticed it’s starting to get a bit long, as is somewhat normal at this point in the season. The good news is, we’ve got a whole bunch of guys coming off the report, and back behind the gate this weekend in St. Louis. We spoke to three of them, who had varying degrees of injury, about their specific ailments, what it’s like to come back, and the expectations they’ll be bringing.

How tough was this particular injury to come back from, compared to other injuries you’ve had?

Shane McElrath (Concussion, tweaked knee): It's honestly tough coming back from any sort of injury mid-season in supercross. You feel like you’ve missed out on experience and race pace compared to everyone else who hasn't missed any races.

Benny Bloss (Collarbone, back, and ankle injuries): This injury has definitely been one of hardest I've had to come back from. I had two surgeries on my ankle and one on my collarbone, and I broke my back in two spots as well. I spent a good bit of time in pain and just being uncomfortable. It was weird though because it just got a lot better one week and I was able to start doing normal stuff again.

Kyle Peters (Broken hand and ribs): This injury wasn't terrible to come back from compared to some of my injuries. My hand is just more nagging than anything and it gets really sore by the end of the day. My broken ribs are going to suck for a while, but I'll get through it!

Bloss riding in early March: