Another piece of the silly season puzzle just fell into place: Cooper Webb has officially extended his contract with Red Bull KTM. His new deal will see him on a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F through the 2023 season. The 2023 season will mark Webb’s fifth consecutive year with the Red Bull KTM team.
Webb joined Red Bull KTM for the 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross season and since then, has claimed 19 450SX main event wins (currently tied with Damon Bradshaw for 12th on the all-time premier class wins list) and two 450SX titles, as well as his maiden 450 Class overall win in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (a 1-1 day at the muddy 2019 Spring Creek National). Unfortunately for Webb, he did not pick up a single main event win in 2022, most notably because of the all-new generation KTM 450 SX-F model the team was racing.
"Then we had the new bike, as you said, I didn’t gel with it right away,” he told our Steve Matthes on the PulpMX Show following the supercross finale. “But there was also off the track stuff, there was a lot going on behind closed doors, me versus certain people, trying to prove every single thing right or wrong about me. I had a lot to prove and a lot on my chest, and a lot of that was self-induced.”
“And that’s where I have complete faith in this group,” he added about the support from KTM. “They’re not going to fail me. Everything is gearing toward 2023, all the testing we’re going to do. And with going back to Aldon’s [Baker, trainer], it’s like having a fresh start. I know we’re gonna get it figured out, and like I said, to go into a new year clear headed, it’s good. When I look in the mirror, I can look at it and did all I could. This year has been shit but I never gave up. I think, and this sounds bad, but I was getting so used to winning supercrosses that I would barely even fist pump over the finish line. I don’t want to sound cocky but that’s how it was. I was only off the podium the last few years like two times a year in supercross, so I was pissed if I didn’t win. Looking back, it sucked, but I learned some stuff being away, and I learned what I need to do, and it’s going to make me appreciate being back on top next year, for sure.”
Despite having a season under his standards, Webb's never quit attitude kept him going throughout the supercross season—even pushing through injuries to finish the season in full.
The North Carolina native acknowledged rumors of him sitting out Pro Motocross this summer and also hinted towards a new deal with the orange team in an interview on Kevin Kelly and David Izer’s DMXS radio show back in early May.
“Free agent as of now but we’ll be back on…we’re working everything out, but I’ll be with KTM next year, Red Bull KTM, yeah.”
Then, KTM announced its roster for Pro Motocross—confirming Webb would sit out the Pro Motocross championship. The pressure of competing at the top level has taken a toll on some of the legends in this sport. Many greats retire early because of that constant pressure to excel being on their shoulders. Without retiring, Webb needed to step away from Pro Motocross this summer in order to come into 2023 fully ready (mentally and physically) to battle for the 450SX title. He and his wife Mariah are also expecting their first child this summer. The #2 has posted several clips to Instagram of him riding, and recently did a local hare scramble race.
The following press release is from KTM:
WEBB EXTENDS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING CONTRACT THROUGH 2023
MURRIETA, Calif. – Two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb has put pen to paper, inking a deal with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team that extends through the 2023 race season. Webb’s extended contract also includes the option to head outdoors for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Cooper Webb: “I am excited to continue my relationship with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and I’m really looking forward to going after a third AMA 450 Class Supercross Championship together next season!”
Entering his fifth season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2023, the North Carolina native has achieved great success aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and the team looks forward to building on that success in future seasons.