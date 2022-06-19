Weege Show: High Point Review with Hunter, Cairoli and AP

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits and paddock of the High Point National, round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. From a chat with banged-up Red Bull KTM riders Antonio Cairoli and Aaron Plessinger, to their team manager Ian Harrison's thoughts on Ryan Dungey's vintage ride, and a chat with one Lawrence brother (the one named Hunter), Weege Show has the scoops. Brought to you by DID Chains and Rims, the choice of champions since 1933!