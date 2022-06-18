Finding the Flow

If you’re looking for signs that Tony Cairoli is starting to get things figured out here in America, you could easily find evidence in his performance at Thunder Valley. He was 5-4 for fourth overall, which is the best he’s done so far, but that’s not all. In qualifying he started banging out fast laps almost right away, while at Hangtown he didn’t throw down until about halfway through the final session. In other words, the intensity seems to be rising. He also holeshot both motos and spent more time up front before getting shuffled back at a track he was expecting to struggle at due to the combination of elevation and his asthma. Look for Cairoli to be even better at High Point this weekend. –Aaron Hansel

A Win’s a Win

The sport of motocross sure can be a cruel bitch sometimes, but there are times when it goes the other way, like it did for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley. Roczen was fantastic, and holy hell did he fight off a bloodthirsty Eli Tomac for what seemed like forever in the second moto! But he still wasn’t in a position to win the overall. Until Chase Sexton flubbed a simple section on the last lap and went down, which handed the win to Roczen. Lucky or not, however, Roczen has got to be pumped on how well he rode in that second moto. It’s not often anyone’s been able to deny Tomac when he’s on a charge. We’ll see if that does anything for his late-moto grit moving forward. –Hansel

Still Winless

Despite winning two motos so far and looking great, Tomac still hasn’t won an overall, which is kind of crazy considering some of the magnificent charges he’s put in so far. You know that streak isn’t going to last forever, and you know Tomac wants to get it done as soon as possible, especially considering he’s third in points and 14 back of Sexton. If he goes 1-1 at High Point Raceway he’ll cut that lead down to at least eight points, and become the fourth overall winner in the 450 Class in as many rounds. -Hansel