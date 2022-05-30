Round one of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the books and the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works is coming in tonight to cover all of it and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in pro racers Logan Karnow and Tyler Medaglia to talk about the race, their respective seasons, and more.

Honda’s Chase Sexton had one of those dream days at Pala going 1-1 for this third career 450 Class overall win and stakes claim as the fastest rider in the series right now. We’ll have Chase on tonight to talk about the day, the whole success of Team Honda HRC at the opener, thoughts on the Hangtown Motocross Classic coming up, and more.

Yamaha’s Christian Craig will call in to tell us about his 3-3 day for his first Pro Motocross overall podium ever, battling with Ryan Dungey, his strong start to the season, and more.

Dustin Pipes is the owner/manager of Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki and he’ll be on to talk about the race for his guys, the decision to sign up for the WSX series this fall and in the future, Billy Grotto of Twisted Tea, and more.

Denny Stephenson says he wants to come on and has something to say about the opener. Good enough for us!

