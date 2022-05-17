There’s no doubt Jett Lawrence has struck a real chord inside and out of this little racing industry, the next “it” guy with a little extra pomp and circumstance compared to others on the track. Personally, I despise this “it” factor as a term, because as a journalist we try to call everything fair and use results, stats, and use what we see on the track as a true measure of a performance. Some things can be defined and explained, “it” factor cannot be. That’s annoying.

Still, even though sports will always tell you who is the winner and loser at the end of the night, not all athletes resonate the same as others. I think back to the 250 Nationals a decade ago, when Blake Baggett was the fastest rider and the points leader but Ken Roczen drew more attention, anyway. I could not explain it or understand it. I guess Roczen just had the “it” factor of a superstar even if Baggett was the one winning the races. Fans just wanted to ask about Roczen and talk about Roczen.

Jett Lawrence jumped into the moto mainstream once he won the first moto he ever competed in at the AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and even though he didn’t win a title that year, he left the race with more buzz than the actual champion and AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award Winner, Jalek Swoll. Once Jett said he was only 15 years old, and flashed his unfiltered personality on the podium, it was on. A few months later he won the 250 Futures race at the Monster Energy Cup, and celebrated by eating donuts on the podium. That was “it.”