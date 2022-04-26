You had a couple uncharacteristic crashes and tip-overs in practice and stuff. There’s stress that goes along with this championship. I know that you were smiling, and you were putting that off, but what about coming into this day knowing what had to be done, stress versus reality and getting it done tonight?

To be honest, I wasn’t stressed and wasn’t trying to put it off. Definitely lucky that I was in the situation, really. I was more calm than last weekend, I can say, going into the east/west shootout, to be honest. Today the smiles weren’t fake. I wasn’t trying to cover over anything. That tip-over in the quali, it was weird. I went off and I ended up just missing my back brake, which sucked. If I would have stayed in, I would have railed the turn. I don't think I was actually stressed at all, all day, to be honest. I think it kind of helped me just have more fun with the track, because this track was such a different track from the rest of the layouts this year. I think I actually enjoyed it a lot more because it was so technical, and you had to be smart with your lines and decisions.

For you [Austin Forkner] and Jett both, that last lap was kind of what we have been waiting for all year. For both of you, how did that feel in the moment? Were you aware of the opportunity and was it like, this is my chance to go at it with this guy finally? Did either of you feel that way or was it just another lap?

Jett: I actually really liked it, to be honest. I think it almost helped me to just not even worry about the championship. I was more so excited about the actual race than the actual championship at the end, to be honest. We both were yo-yo-ing a lot. He would get a guy, then I ended up getting the guy. So, it was fun. The whoops were small, but they were still tricky. Like he said, I saw that last lap through the whoops and he’s hanging off the back of that thing. I’m like, “he’s going for it!” But I had a lot of fun. I think that has been one of my more fun races, just because I couldn’t just go catch and pass wherever I wanted, I actually had to set it up a lot more because it was not one line around the track, but that was definitely the main fast one. I tried some different lines, made some mistakes. I wish we would have had more of these because I feel like this would have made my season way more fun than it actually is. Hopefully we can do the same at the last round.

Austin Forkner: Pretty much the same. It was good battling. That’s always fun. As a rider, sometimes you’re like, “Let’s just holeshot, let’s get out front and let’s cruise,” but then there’s also the side of you that likes to battle. With the start that I had, I knew that I was going to be battling with guys and passing guys. So, it was good. It was good racing. We really all rode clean races. There was no crazy drama. Just good racing.

Jett: To go off that, it’s one of the main reasons why we get into the sport. It’s because of that close battle that we can get really close, unlike, say, Formula 1 cars. You get close, everyone backs down because their cars are so fragile, where in our sport we’re allowed to get nice and close. I think that’s what makes our sport so great. I know I can speak for all three of us up here. That’s what we got into the sport for, that real intense, close racing.