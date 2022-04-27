Mookie’s Top-Five Fever

Malcolm Stewart had eight top-five 450SX main event finishes entering this year (three in 2020 then five in 2021). Through the 15 rounds of 2022, Stewart has 11 top-five finishes. Can he pick up that maiden main event win in one of the final two rounds?

Win-Less Webb

Cooper Webb finished sixth in the main event, continuing his longest win-less drought (15 rounds since his last win) since his maiden 450SX win in 2019.

Post-Race Penalty Report

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has posted its post-race penalty report from round 15: there were not infractions in the 250SX Class, but there were two that resulted in fines in the 450SX Class. Malcolm Stewart was penalized for section 4.19.b (450SX Supercross Staging - Standard Format) and Eli Tomac was penalized for section 4.26.l.1 (Race Finishes) of the rulebook. Here are the specific rules in those sections, directly from the 2022 AMA Supercross Rulebook:

(Emphasis ours)

Stewart's fine:

4.19 50SX Supercross Staging (Standard Format) a. Once a motorcycle enters the staging area and is called to the starting gate, the motorcycle will not be permitted to return to the paddock. If the motorcycle leaves the staging area after this point, the rider will not be permitted to start the race. 1. The only exception to this rule will be when a motorcycle fails to start and an attempt is made to push start the motorcycle. The motorcycle must be under visual control of an official at all times during this process. b. Riders or crewmembers observed to be relieving themselves anywhere other than in a fixed or portable restroom will be fined a minimum of $1,000.

Tomac's fine:

4.26 Race Finishes l. At the conclusion of the Main Event, the top five finishing riders and their motorcycles must go directly to a staging area located at the podium. Other riders outside of the top five may also be directed to the podium staging area. 1. Failure to go to the designated podium staging area will result in a $1,000 fine. Further infractions of this rule will result in an increased fine at Race Direction’s discretion.

No doubt the TV crew wanted to interview Tomac after the race but he didn't stop, hence the fine. When NBC's Daniel Blair went to the pits to find him, he only ended up taking to Eli's father John.

Jerry’s Kit of the Week

Although still sidelined with a shoulder injury, Jerry Robin and his crew had a New England Patriots kit set up for their “sport series” gear at the home of the Pats in Massachusetts.