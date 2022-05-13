Now that the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has concluded, the U.S. teams and riders are enjoying the first of two weekends off ahead of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which will begin May 28 at the Fox Raceway 1 National.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also have an off weekend before the seventh round John Penton GNCC on May 21-22 in Millfield, Ohio.
But the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be in action for the eighth round MXGP of Italy on May 14-15. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, May 15
2022 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|336
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|255
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|231
|4
|Jorge Prado
|220
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|199
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|291
|2
|Tom Vialle
|285
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|216
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|211
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|211
MXGP of Sardegna
MXGP of Sardegna Race Center
MXGP of Sardegna Timetable
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Sardegna MX2 Entry List
