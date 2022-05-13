Carmichael would be joining Suzuki and returning at a time when Yamaha’s Chad Reed had taken over as AMA Supercross Champion, and the much ballyhooed James Stewart was moving up from the 125 class to the premier class. Stewart was on the cover of Racer X Illustrated vowing, “My whole life is about January 8,” the date of the Anaheim opener. Even Jeremy McGrath and Travis Pastrana were coming out of their unrelated hiatuses, McGrath having retired at the end of the ’02 season and Pastrana having been injured almost constantly since his rookie year. The supercross organizer’s PR team called it, “The Perfect Storm,” an ode to the writer Sebastien Junger’s powerful book and movie of a deadly Nor’easter storm.

What 2005 turned out to be instead was arguably the most underrated performances of Ricky Carmichael’s career. On a new team, with two new bikes—the Suzuki RM250 for AMA Supercross and the Suzuki RM-Z450 for AMA Pro Motocross—Carmichael won both series. It marked the first (and only) time in AMA history that a rider won a major title on both a two-stroke and four-stroke motorcycle in the same year, as well as his ninth straight AMA Pro Motocross Championship, this one aboard his third different brand. And when the outdoor series started, Carmichael again was unbeaten in the overall tally, winning all 12 rounds and extending his winning streak to an astonishing 27 consecutive nationals, going back to July 2003.

And when all was said and done he went to France and led Team USA to its first Motocross of Nations win since 2000, and then he won the U.S. Open of Supercross for good measure. It was an epic year in an epic career full of years like this.

2005 Motocross Season in Review: