The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hits 2006, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. The 2006 season would be the one where 450 four-strokes took over, with superstar contenders on each team ditching their familiar two-strokes. The riders up front, though, didn’t change.

It started in the previous year when Ricky Carmichael won the AMA 250 Supercross Championship on a two-stroke Suzuki RM250, then switched to a RM-Z450 four-stroke and dominated the AMA Motocross Championship as well. RC stuck with the 450 for the off-season U.S. Open, indicating he would stick with the 450 for ’06 supercross. Chad Reed elected to do the same, switching from the YZ250 he raced in ’05 to a YZ450F indoors in ’06. The biggest story, though, was that Kawasaki finally had a 450 of its own, so James Stewart would finally get a shot on one. In the December ’05 kickoff to the 2006 season, the Toronto and Vancouver, Canada, World Supercross Grand Prix rounds, Stewart showed up with a new number, seven, leaving his trademark #259 behind. He also had “New Beginning” on the back of his pants, and it looked that was as he blew everyone away at the first race in Canada.

The world couldn’t wait to see Stewart versus Carmichael in supercross in 2005, but they barely got it since Stewart broke his arm in the second race of the year. The 2006 campaign would be a rematch, and what a match it was, as Carmichael, Stewart, and Reed exchanged amazing races and bad moments as a trio, leading to wild swings in points. Carmichael held a big points lead at one point but had two uncharacteristically bad races, one where his shock spring broke, leading to a DNF, and another when he went flying off the track and nearly hit a boat parked there for promotional purposes. This put the whole thing in play at the finale, with Reed and Carmichael tied for the points lead coming into the finale, and Stewart just a few points back. It was high pressure and high drama in Las Vegas, where Stewart jetted away with the early lead and the race win. It would come down to Carmichael needing to finish second and beat Reed to notch the AMA Supercross Championship, and he did so. By the slimmest of margins, Carmichael had won his fifth AMA Supercross Championship in six years. He also announced it would be his last season pursuing titles.

