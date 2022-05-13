Kenny Speaks (Jason Weigandt)

Last week I decided to take a shot. I texted Ken Roczen and asked if he wanted to do an interview. No one had heard from him in months, but it was clear he was preparing to return to racing in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He texted right back and said he would do it. We set up a time that worked around his schedule, which led to yesterday’s podcast.

We talk for about a half hour, and Kenny explained what happened in supercross.

“I was happy and I was strong [in the off-season] and it was something that was a little foreign to me, to be honest!” he said. Then he caught a major illness in December, and that wiped out most of the gains he had made.

“Then December happened, and it was hard on me because I didn’t ride and I was going to come into the season underprepared. So it was like, another season was going to go by where I can’t just be normal. So we go racing and we win! The track was brutal and I wasn’t quite 100 percent with the bike. But ultimately, this thing, it was building. Then I caught COVID. I don’t think anyone knows, it sat on my brain. It’s like an almond-size thing in my brain, animals have it, it’s that part of your brain where it tells you if you’re going to need to run. It was super inflamed. I didn’t know that at that point, I was feeling super weird at the time and I flew to Europe between races. It basically all exploded, and I was so physically and mentally drained to just keep trying and trying and always being set back. I had a lot of work to do on myself to get ready and get fit. Me and the Honda team decided, the way it was going, I kept trying and trying, but the way it was going I would most likely have continued to suck the rest of the season, and then I would have gone into outdoors feeling miserable again. It was a recipe for disaster. So we just decided to step back and work on everything. It was the right decision, too, and I appreciate my team cooperating with me, because it’s been the story the last few years. I really hate talking about it, really, I’ve said that multiple times.”

Yes, Ken was the King of Transparency back when he hurt his arms in 2017, but since then there have been too many updates of physical problems. He’s kind of tired of that now, and would rather just focus on the future and the positive. As of now, he’s feeling a lot better, and he’s been logging long testing days with the Honda crew to get comfortable on the bike again. Ken wasn’t making any bold proclamations in my interview, saying only that he hopes to podium and win, and that it will be sweet when he does.

But it wasn’t long after when he made at Instagram post that was a bit bolder!

Soooo many people out there thought/ think i was / am done and i will never be the same…. What’s crazy about it is, that i … ALMOST… believed it. ALMOST! F*%# YOU! & F*%# THAT SHIT! I WILL be back at the highest level of racing! I DO NOT GIVE A FLYING SHIT what anyone else thinks about my opinion. You can either support me or go and kick rocks for all i care. I have made up my mind and no one can tell me otherwise. Because i believe that that’s how it’s going to be It may take some time but I’m ok with that. I have done it before and I WILL do it again. I AM NOT DONE‼️ Sorry for the language but not really

Wow! That wasn’t the vibe Ken was putting out in the interview but I will say that he did speak highly of his love of racing, of the sport, and competition. He does not sound like a man who is tired of the sport beating him down, despite all the knocks he’s taken. You can never have enough stars and enough contenders on the starting gate in a race. It’s glad to hear Ken Roczen believes he can take his normal place in the group, back at the front.