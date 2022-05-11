Despite all of the wins, Reed could not dig himself out of the early hole that Carmichael put everyone in, and he came just seven points shy of the championship. Carmichael proved masterful at managing the series, but he also realized that Reed was going to be a handful in the future.

What no one knew at the time, however, was the fact that this would be Honda’s last AMA Supercross Championship for a very long time. Their Cycle News win ad featuring Carmichael boasted, “Performance First… in the SX series. Again.” Honda has not won the AMA Supercross Championship ever since, and that was twenty years ago.

In the 125 classes, James Stewart was going into his sophomore season. He dominated the 125 West Region on a Kawasaki KX125 while Suzuki’s Branden Jesseman won the first title ever for Fly Racing in the 125 East Region. But the final round in Las Vegas was hard on the two champions. Jesseman didn’t make it out of press day, as he snapped his wrist. And then James Stewart suffered a horrendous crash in the main event, knocking himself out and suffering a broken collarbone that would put him out of the first four rounds of AMA Pro Motocross, effectively ending his title defense before it ever really started.