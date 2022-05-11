The final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has come and gone. Both classes provided several talking points from passes, crashes, track conditions, elevation, and privateers. As such, we fired off some questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on all things Salt Lake City Supercross.

Jason Anderson ends this 2022 supercross season on a four-race win streak. Does that 1) Give him confidence heading into Pro Motocross? and/or 2) Solidify his name as a title favorite as we look a little ahead to 2023 supercross?

I would say both! I don’t think he will be able to mimic this SX success as we roll into summer, but he will still be feeling good about himself when the gate drops. It’s very difficult to keep that type of momentum going for multiple reasons including mental fatigue (being at peak performance takes a toll), lack of outdoor prep (he was concentrating on SX while others like Dylan Ferrandis were hammering outdoor motos), and I believe he’s simply better at SX (results also tell this tale).

As far as 2023 goes, he has to be in that conversation. He will have continuity on his side with a similar motorcycle and surroundings as well as the memory of 2022 to bolster his self-belief. I don’t think he will be “the” favorite, but his stock is surely selling at a premium.

Eli Tomac took the weekend off to heal his knee for Pro Motocross. We have talked about it all year how happier Eli has appeared. With the thought that his knee is recovered as best as possible for this summer, how scary is Eli’s strong supercross season paired with his good mental head space as we look ahead to Pro Motocross? Will we see this summer go better than we did the 2020 season and start of 2021 season?

Assuming his knee is not going to keep him out of the series, I think his 2022 success will continue. I believe the 2020 title was a huge emotional release and sigh of relief, he was basically on cruise control for the rest of the year. He has been in control of the SX series for so long, I don’t think he has been under as much stress. That should have him in a better position this summer both physically and mentally. I have he and Ferrandis as the two favorites and fairly close in percentage chance. I also have Ken Roczen trailing them as #3, followed by Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson as the top five threats for a title.