As we approach the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we are counting down to the days by going through each of the 50 years in the history of AMA Pro Motocross. Today, the MAVTV+ Countdown arrives at 2002, a year defined by the perfect season.

There honestly wasn’t much title drama heading into the 2002 AMA Pro Motocross Nationals. Ricky Carmichael had dominated supercross and motocross in 2001, then left his familiar Kawasaki behind to make a controversial signing at Team Honda. Many were surprised to see RC leave his old brand behind, but he spoke of Honda’s technology (likely indicating a four-stroke was coming) and of trying to stay ahead of Jeremy McGrath in supercross. See, going into the 2002 supercross season, McGrath vowed to get in better shape and make a charge back toward RC. Plus, it couldn’t have made McGrath happy to see Carmichael go to Honda, the team McGrath left at the end of 1996.

The clash of these titans was much hyped going into the stadiums at the start of 2002, but it fizzled almost instantly, as Carmichael crashed out of the opening round at Anaheim with a huge endo. McGrath, meanwhile, was struggling big time with arm pump and way off the pace. The winner was David Vuillemin on a Yamaha, and the Frenchman won again at round two, where Carmichael and McGrath were still off the podium.