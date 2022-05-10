At the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City Jason Anderson was able to secure his seventh win of the season. That ties him for most wins in 2022 with the series Champion Eli Tomac, as well as bests his personal record for most wins in a season. It would be easy to look back at instances like the takeout move Justin Barcia put on him at Anaheim 1, or the DNF he suffered after a crash in Detroit and wonder "what if?" But Jason is not looking backwards, only to the future, where he hopes to make more runs for the title. Here is what he had to say after his win in Salt Lake City.

Jason, incredible finish to this championship. There’s a lot to race for. We talk about pride, ego, money, all those things, but how about messaging? Is this a good way for you to send a message going into outdoors and into 2023 that you are back, all the way back and maybe even better than ever?

Jason Anderson: Yeah. Personally, it’s huge for me just to be in the position I’m in, to have the momentum I have. To be honest, over the past few years, you get insecure. You don’t really know if you’ve got it. It’s tough whenever you struggle. Being right here, I’m thankful but at the same time, I just want to keep progressing and be able to come back next year. I really want to make some more runs at a championship. I think I’ve got it in me. I guess if you look at statistics, I guess the clock is ticking with age, but anything is possible. Let’s go for it.