Renaux (MXGP) & Vialle (MX2) Win Qualifying at MXGP of Italy

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MAGGIORA (Italy)—The first day of racing has concluded in Maggiora Park, the host of the MXGP of Italy and the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

After some intense battles, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle will go to the line first tomorrow as they claimed victories in the MXGP and MX2 qualifying heats, with Renaux claiming his second qualifying win in MXGP and Vialle his first of 2022.

Alongside the world championship action, we also saw the first races of the EMX Open and EMX250 categories, with JD Gunnex KTM Racing’s Jose Butron and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Cornelius Toendel winning the opening heats, ready for tomorrow’s podium deciding races.

MXGP

In MXGP qualifying race, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux was flying out of the gate as he led Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez.

As riders fought for positions on the opening lap, Vlaanderen dropped down to sixth, while Gajser began to apply the pressure onto Renaux, with Seewer keeping a close eye on the pair ahead.