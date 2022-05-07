As we approach the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we are counting down to the days by going through each of the 50 years in the history of AMA Pro Motocross. Today, the MAVTV+ Countdown hits 2000, the beginning of a new millennium, and fittingly the beginning of a new era with new stars.

Lots of seasons start with talk of “how will the rookie do on the bigger bike?” but the results are always mixed. Some jump to the big class and win soon, some crash, some take years to figure it out and some never break through at all. Ricky Carmichael won three straight 125 AMA National Motocross Championships as soon as he turned pro, and also tied the all-time mark of 125 National Motocross wins with early-1980s dominator Mark Barnett. RC was as good as good gets on a 125. Could he do it on a 250?

While Carmichael was vacating his 125 throne, a new name was entering the fray with much fanfare. In fact, it’s more accurate to say that Travis Pastrana exploded onto the scene, because he had already become a star of ESPN’s X Games before he was old enough to turn pro in AMA racing. Young Travis was already the world’s best in the rapidly-expanding world of freestyle motocross but also the top prospect in amateur motocross. Anticipation was at fever pitch once he hit the supercross scene. In typical Travis fashion, he decided to pull a freestyle trick on the site lap for his first supercross main event ever and crashed. Welcome to the show! By the end of the year, though, he was winning 125SX races, although Yamaha of Troy’s Stephane Roncada won the title over FMF Honda’s Brock Sellards, with the up-and-down Pastrana third.