Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah for the final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here.
MORNING REPORT
We’ve made it to the final chapter of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series as the 17th round invades Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s always so wild how far away this moment feels when we’re at the opening round in Anaheim, but here we are!
Today will conclude not only this championship but also veteran riders Justin Brayton and Chris Blose will hang up the boots following the main events this evening. Both riders had their own special send off in the season ending press conference yesterday where each of them got some time to talk about their careers and the idea of no longer racing at the highest level. Both riders were very gracious for their time in the sport and are looking to end on a high note tonight.
Yesterday also featured the PulpMX LCQ Privateer Challenge race in the afternoon. This race consisted of 22 privateers selected from a LCQ points system devised by Steve Matthes that seeded 17 riders as well as five wildcard choices from Matthes himself. Over $110,000 was raised in a raffle where Matthes will give away a Yamaha YZ450F with the help of folks from Yamaha and that entire purse was given right back to the riders in this race. In the end, Kyle Chisholm took the win ahead of Kevin Moranz and Ryan Breece. Chisholm walked away with over $22,000 in winnings for his efforts.
As for today’s action, free practice will kick off shortly and will lead in with the final race of the Supercross Futures this year. The big names like Ryder DiFrancesco, Chance Hymas, Gavin Towers, and more are all here to contest for the winner take all championship tonight. Of course, it’s also an East/West Showdown tonight as well which means we will see separate East and West practice and qualifying sessions as well as separate heat races tonight.
Maybe the biggest story still ongoing this season is that of the 250SX West title fight between Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig and Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. Craig holds a large 18-point lead over Lawrence in the standings which essentially means he would need to crash out with Lawrence winning to claim the title. Even so, Lawrence’s Honda HRC teammate and brother Jett who has already wrapped up the 250SX East title explained that he would do what he can to help out his brother this evening given his title chase is over.
The 450SX title is already wrapped up as well after Eli Tomac claimed the title a round early last week in Denver. Tomac, who injured his knee in a heat race in Atlanta, will sit out the final round here tonight to nurse the injury and prepare for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. That leaves the door open for someone else to win the finale and it could be either Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, or Marvin Musquin who are all still fighting for third in the championship. There should be at least some fireworks here tonight!
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|215
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|181
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|144
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|359
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|324
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|295
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|291
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|287
FREE PRACTICE
After the Supercross Futures and then the overflow 250SX practices kicked things off, it was the 250SX West guys who hit the track first. The track was holding water well and looked to be in great shape for these first sessions.
Christian Craig ended up firing first on the day as he would go fastest in 250SX West with a 48.514. His time was just under two tenths faster than Hunter Lawrence who laid down a 48.688. Garrett Marchbanks had a huge crash at the end of the session when he went down at the end of the whoops. He remained on the ground until the session ended when he was helped off the track on his feet to the Alpinestars Medical Mule. No update on his conditions at this time.
Jett Lawrence and the 250SX East contingent was next to hit the track and Lawrence found his way to the top of the sheets in both the session and overall as well with a 48.087. Lawrence did have a bit of a moment at the end of the whoops early on in the session and he was working in the track but settled in nicely to find a good flow. Enzo Lopes and Austin Forkner would round out the top three positions.
The 450SX A Group headed out for their Free Practice and Jason Anderson would lead the field around. Anderson is coming off three consecutive race victories and seems to be better than ever. As he looks to make it four in a row tonight, he went to the top of the sheets with a 47.554. Sexton was second quickest with a 47.775 as he and Anderson were the only two riders to dip down into the 47s.