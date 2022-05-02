Do we bother doing the math on Hunter Lawrence crashing out of Anaheim 3?

It’s definitely a real storyline but things also change when you give out a huge points lead. I believe it alters the approach by the points leader and also removes any pressure from the chaser. Hunter has ridden stress free for weeks because of that crash while Christian has ridden cautiously. That dynamic is very common in these scenarios. It reminds me of the 2003 premier class championship when Chad Reed went on a six-race winning streak to close out the series while the eventual champ Ricky Carmichael frustratingly limped into the title. Reed was able to race down the stretch without any worry of a crash or issue while Carmichael needed to consider every possible negative outcome. It’s the same situation as this West Coast championship, just flip the OEM’s and fast forward 19 years.

Amazing season for Eli Tomac and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Did you see this coming?

I did not. I was willing to consider him a serious contender for this title, but I did not expect him to be the best version of himself. He was better in nearly every aspect of his racing. He qualified better, started the season better (best January of his career), his starts improved dramatically, and he didn’t have outlier bad nights. The only real issues he suffered for the whole season were a slow start at the opener and this recent knee injury. Otherwise, it truly was smooth sailing for the #3. Both he and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing deserve a ton of credit for revamping an already stellar career. He’s like Jennifer Lopez, just when you think her best work is behind her, she comes be-bopping onto the stage in a sun dress and blows your wig off.

Does this settle the "it's all about the bike settings" once andfor all?

You would have to ask a “Steve Matthes” about this one. He is the authority on bike settings and their relative effect.

Eli suffered a knee injury at Atlanta! Does that settle whathappened at Foxborough? Are you worried about the Lucas Oil AMA ProMotocross Championship?

It does! We all wondered what the heck was going on, but this clears things up. I don’t think it’s a great answer because now we are concerned about the summer (as mentioned) but at least we aren’t scratching our heads as to why he looks so off in recent weeks. I hope he gives us more detail as to the nature of the knee injury, but I guess we should be happy to get any insight at all when it comes to that camp.