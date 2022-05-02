On Saturday, Eli Tomac claimed the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in front of his home crowd in Denver, Colorado. Following a successful run with Monster Energy Kawasaki (the 2020 450SX title and three consecutive Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019, plus lots of wins in both SX and MX), Tomac made a gamble to sign with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team last season—before they had even won a single race as the factory 450 Yamaha effort. Eventually, Dylan Ferrandis went on to win a handful of rounds of Pro Motocross then the title, showing the bike (and team) was capable of winning. Still, Tomac had to fit with the bike and find comfort himself. In his first year with the team, Tomac earned his maiden Yamaha wins of his own—seven of them through the 16th round thanks in part to a five-race win streak mid-season—and he claimed the 2022 title with one round to go. When the Colorado native won the 2020 450SX title, it was at the end of the Salt Lake City seven-race run in Utah without fans. This time he was able to celebrate with fans in the stands cheering.

With ET3 claiming the title on a Yamaha YZ450F, it was Yamaha’s first premier class AMA Supercross title since 2009 when James Stewart was crowned champion. Following the main event, NBC pit reporter Daniel Blair caught up with the two-time champion to talk about his season in a one-on-one press conference.

Daniel Blair: This has been really fun for all of us to watch you this year, and mostly just watch your response to your victories and now to your championship. I just want to start off by saying congratulations.

Eli Tomac: Thank you. It’s really unbelievable. I think back to deciding to make this change and aligning myself with the team and crew that we have. You dream about doing these things, but then for it to actually come into real life, it always makes you speechless. It wasn’t the exact finish of these last couple races that I wanted. I wanted to give the Denver fans more. Once again, they were the best crowd that we’ve had all year. Just the most engaged into the race, and they follow the race so well. I want to give so much thanks to my team and my crew. You think back about the work you put in. I’m so grateful to give them this big trophy.