Michael, What needs to happen for this time next year you’re challenging for this championship and being a little bit closer?

Michael Mosiman: I think this year has been building. I think this year I have learned a ton. Just being there from the beginning and kind of letting my confidence grow. I’m learning a little bit in the whoops. I think there’s a hair – obviously Christian is just unbelievable in the whoops. A lot of guys, if you're legit in the whoops, you’ve got a dang good shot at the championship. There’s a few things that I’m trying to learn and trying to pick up even this late into the season trying to mess with and tweak. So, I think there’s some room for growth there. Then just consistency. A lot of things are growing. I’ve built and improved every single year that I’ve raced. I think there’s no reason we won’t see more of that trend just because of my mentality.

Hunter, on the showdown, you won the last time we were having the showdown, so how are you feeling going two for two this year and giving yourself that better shot at the championship?

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, you said it. Obviously, it’s the best chance to give myself the best hopes for the championship. So, I’d just like to get another win and make it five for the season. That’s kind of all there is to it, to be honest.

Is it tough riding against guys that you don’t usually week by week, like Craig and all the others that you’re usually against? Is it tougher mentally, physically against other guys like that?

Hunter Lawrence: I wouldn’t say [that]. We race them all year through the summer in outdoors, so you kind of know everyone’s riding behavior and stuff. When to give guys room, when you have to force the issue with some guys in a spot where they can’t retaliate. So, I wouldn’t say it’s harder. It’s just obviously more better guys. So, it’s just kind of like outdoors.

Hunter, you’ve been riding very well the last few races. Part of me is a little curious, do you have a little bit of extra motivation? Obviously, Christian has been doing very well. He’s been getting a lot of attention this season, but is there a small part of you that is wanting to kind of remind everybody if not that for this crash earlier in this season, this championship might look a little different?

Hunter Lawrence: No, not really. I just want to win. It’s got nothing to do with what the people think. I could care less. I just want to go out and win. All I care about is my crew and my team and my family. I’m doing it for myself out there. Everyone that puts into it. Ask anyone on the grid. They’d say the same thing. You’re out there for yourself. You’re not trying to do it to get more Instagram followers or get more views or whatever. None of it even matters.

Mosiman, a few weeks until outdoors start. Have you started testing for outdoors? What are your expectations and goals coming off the supercross season once you get outdoors in the heat?

Michael Mosiman: Goals are high. Goals are very high. I feel super good outdoors. I’ve been doing a lot of riding outdoors. Super happy with my bike. We made zero changes from last year. At the end of last year I was really good. We made zero for a long time and then they gave me a new fork, and it’s like the dream fork. The lap times just drop and it's sick. So, I’m really excited. My fitness level is strong. So, I’m really excited honestly just for a blank slate. It’s tough to go race every weekend when the championship is so far out of grasp. Just looking forward to that. Looking forward to reset. I think I have a lot to bring to outdoors. I’m excited.

