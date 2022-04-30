The Clincher

Eli Tomac had a pretty good shot at clinching the title last week in Foxborough, but Jason Anderson decided he wasn’t going to let that happen. This week, however, Tomac taking home the title is almost a sure thing. With just two races remaining Tomac has a 43-point lead on Anderson, and as long as that lead is at 26 or higher when the checkers fly in Denver, Tomac is the 2022 Monster Energy AMA 450SX champion. So, if Anderson wins, Tomac simply has to finish 14th or better to win the title. Note: the last time Tomac finished 14th or worse was the 2018 Indianapolis Supercross—he has made 71 starts since then and has finished better than 14 in all of those starts. If Anderson takes second, Tomac needs 17th or better. If Anderson is third, 19th or better will do it, and if Anderson is fourth, 21st or better does it for Tomac. If Anderson is fifth, Tomac simply needs to come in last. Tomac could have multiple crashes and still get 14th with his brake lever tied behind his back, so expect to see Tomac earn his second 450SX title this weekend. –Aaron Hansel

Joining the Club

If any 450SX riders want to join the winner’s club this season the timing could not be any better. A large chunk of talent is on the injured list, and Eli Tomac, who was rolling so hard earlier in the year, has shown he’s not willing to dice it up at the lead if it means riding on the edge. At least not until the title is secured, anyway, which it will most likely be this weekend. So if you’re a winless 450SX rider so far this season, you better drop the hammer if you get a good start—you may not have another opportunity. –Hansel

Will Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart, or Justin Barcia pickup their first win of 2022 today?