Main image is from 2019 Denver Supercross, photo by Jeff Kardas

The penultimate round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place in Denver, Colorado. One of my favorite rounds of the series, Denver has so much to offer. Both this round and the finale in Salt Lake City feel like my now-hometown of Boise, Idaho, and maybe that’s why I like it so much. The people in these cities are all active and into powersports. The mountainous backdrops add character to a series that so often takes place in downtown concrete jungles. One other dynamic of note, the altitude for these rounds puts a premium on motorcycle performance. After several rounds of sea-level racing, taking it a mile high will show who has power on tap and who will be adding teeth to their rear sprocket.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start this week is the typical long, left-hand 180 and immediately into a rhythm section. The approach here will be fairly straight forward, too. Riders will want to stick to the inside line and go 2-3-3. There is a slight chance they could swing wide in that first corner and opt for a 3-3-2, as well, but I believe the race line will lean towards protecting that inside line.

After a 180 left (netted), there is a triple out of the corner and then a standard supercross triple. Another immediate 180 leads to a shorter set of whoops which can be big and burly for Denver. With a 90-degree left coming quickly, watch for riders to check up over the last few whoops to slow down. That dynamic also sets up for a more likely whoop jumping approach as a rider like Musquin could go 3-3-3 and land to the inside. Those that are blitzing with a lot of momentum will have a tough time getting their front tire settled for the inside line. As with most things, there are pros and cons to both methods.