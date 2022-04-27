We’ve reached 1988 and a dramatic year, though more for what happened off the track than on it. The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is addressing each year in the history of the series, one year closer to the present. The racing would be great in ’88, but it was all overshadowed by something sinister.

The drama came from the ongoing war that emerged from the conflict between the man who owned the exclusive rights on AMA Supercross races in California (Michael Goodwin) and the man who owned the exclusive rights to hold dirt-related events in California stadiums (Mickey Thompson) like the Los Angeles Coliseum, Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, and the Los Angeles Coliseum had turned toxic by this point. That’s why despite an ’88 Supercross at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, won by Ricky Johnson, it was not a part of the AMA series, which actually began one week later at the Houston Astrodome, won by Jeff Ward. And then the San Diego SX wasn’t a part of the AMA series, but rather the MTEG (Mickey Thompson Entertainment Group) Coors Super Crown of Stadium Motocross Series.