Main image courtesy of Thom Veety.

Welcome to 1989 as we continue to count down the 50-year history of AMA Pro Motocross one day at a time in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the Fox Raceway opener of the ’22 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Today we’ve reached a very pivotal year in the history of the sport, not only in this country but worldwide. Nineteen eighty-nine would not only see one of America’s all-time greats in Bob “Hurricane” Hannah retire, it would also see the sudden and unfortunate end to Rick Johnson’s reign of the late-eighties, the rise of Jeff Stanton, Mike Kiedrowski, and Damon Bradshaw, plus a cameo appearance from the gamechanger himself, Jean-Michel Bayle (though he actually wore “Star-Buster” on the back on his JT Racing pants).

Everything started out well-enough with Team Honda’s Rick Johnson, the reigning AMA Supercross Champion, dominating the first five rounds, serving notice to all that he was at the peak of his game. He was mostly chased by his younger new teammate Stanton, who had left Yamaha after several years to be RJ’s understudy. The Honda squad also had a visitor in the Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle, who was planning on moving to America to race full-time, but not until 1990. At this point he was the FIM 125cc World Champion, and he would easily add the ’89 250cc World Championship. But it’s what he did in America before and after the ’89 Grand Prix tour that began reshaping the motocross world as we know it.