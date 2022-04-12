This season hasn't been what you wanted. You didn't qualify at Minneapolis, which I'm sure was a punch in the gut.

[Laughs] I definitely wasn't expecting to be that far off. I look at preparation as a whole. Whether it's fitness, speed, technique, where the bike is, suspension, etc. As a whole at Minneapolis, I was like, "Wow! We are off." That was a bummer of a weekend and flight home. My weaknesses stuck out like a sore thumb. That next week I knew I'd address those issues as best as possible in the time we had. Sometimes you need that fire lit. It's not that I wasn't motivated, but those moments can be a boost.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

We're gonna finish out what we started in the 250 East series and ride the 450 in Colorado. We're kicking around racing the 450 at Atlanta and Utah as well. I want to race the 450 more. I think anything past this season will be 450.

You recently got married to Ashley. Tell us how that effects your program and what took you so long. [Laughs]

It kind of doesn't change, but it does. As a man you have that feeling that you need to take care of your family. She's supportive of whatever I do. She says to race as long as you want, jokingly, just as long as you can come up with your half of the mortgage. She really loves it. With her job now, she gets to go to 90 percent of the races. So, we get to enjoy it together. It definitely makes you feel like you're getting older. It's really great.

Before you go, who's helping you out this season?

David with Jones Powersports in Durant, Oklahoma, helped me get a couple bikes to kick things off this year. Eddie Lee with Volkswagen of Waco, Texas, has been a big supporter of mine and really has made this season happen for me. We're racing in memory of his son, JT Lee. It's cool to see people that just want to see me race and be a part of it. They are pumped to be there and make it exciting to be there. Jeremy and Michael McWhorter with McWhorter MX have always supported and helped me. Justin Venteicher with Venteicher Realty helped me get my own track going so I can train myself and give lessons. Shane Wheeler at Xclusive Truck Customs has been a big part of this season and teaching me to have more of a business mentality. Kent Rider is a friend that goes to the track with me almost every day and fulfills that practice mechanic/friend roll. Greg Swirczynski with Core Mx has been going to the races as a consistent mechanic. Obviously, my long-time industry sponsors such as Fly Racing, Pro Taper, X Brand goggles, Sidi, Blud Lubricants, Fire Power, Guts Racing, Twisted Development, Enzo Racing, Cadence Cyclery in McKinney, Texas, and so many others. I've also had some weekend title sponsors like Denton Foot and Ankle, Ronnie Praddo Company, Firm Automotive, North Texas Services, Knox Roofing, billyGo Plumbing, and MattandPaul.com home design.

Note: At the St. Louis Supercross, Short finished 12-13-10 for ninth overall (his new season best) and sits 14th in the standings after the first six rounds of the 250SX East Region Championship.