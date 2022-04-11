Triple Crowns have mostly provided some great close racing, but this one didn’t seem to quite deliver. Thoughts as to why?

It was odd. Everyone just seemed to space out in unison. There was a few seconds between seemingly every key rider, and no one could close gaps or create battles. I’m befuddled as to why. Maybe the track was trickier than it looked?

RJ Hampshire has been searching for this first career 250SX victory for a long time. Now that he finally has it, will this be a big springboard for him?

I don’t really see it as an opening of the floodgates. He still has to deal with Jett Lawrence every Saturday. More than anything, it had to be a huge weight off of his shoulders. Until you get that first one, it’s always a lingering question of “Will I ever get this done?” Now, he can just race and let things happen, knowing that worst case, he still won a race in 2022. I am thinking if there is a residual bump in confidence here, it shows up in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship where he gets to start over from scratch.

There seemed to be a lot of talk throughout the day of “new dirt” that was brought in for this St. Louis. What did you think of it?

I was fortunate enough to walk the track on Saturday afternoon and that was some sticky dirt! I think many of the crashes and mistakes we saw were a side effect of simply too much traction. I was always a big fan of the sticky, rutty races but they also come with a level of treachery. Mistakes are punished more viciously when dealing with six or seven ruts on a jump face.